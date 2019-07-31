Kisena helps to shut out Kannapolis, Columbia wins 3-0

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Alec Kisena and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Columbia Fireflies defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 3-0 on Wednesday. The Fireflies snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Kisena (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Kevin Folman (0-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Columbia scored its runs when Mark Vientos hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Hayden Senger hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The Intimidators were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Fireflies' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.