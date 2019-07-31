Tampa Bay Rays (61-48, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-49, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 3.05 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (9-7, 5.55 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston's Devers puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rays.

The Red Sox are 28-25 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the league in hitting with a .277 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .332.

The Rays are 27-24 in division matchups. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .372. The Rays won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Kolarek earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Josh Taylor took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 82 RBIs and is batting .332. Andrew Benintendi is 18-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Pham leads the Rays with 16 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Travis d'Arnaud is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .321 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (hand), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).