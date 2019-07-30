Ramos’ double leads AZL White Sox to 4-3 win over AZL Angels

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Bryan Ramos hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 4-3 win over the AZL Angels on Wednesday.

The double by Ramos, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL White Sox a 2-1 lead before Jose Rodriguez hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The AZL Angels cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Drevian Williams-Nelson hit an RBI single, bringing home Cristian Gomez.

The AZL White Sox tacked on another run in the fourth when Josue Guerrero hit an RBI double, driving in Anthony Coronado.

AZL Angels saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Guzman scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the AZL White Sox lead to 4-3.

Tyson Messer (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Angels starter Stiward Aquino (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.