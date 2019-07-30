Garces, Perez carry Campeche to 11-1 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Fernando Perez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Frank Garces allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 11-1 on Wednesday.

Garces (5-8) allowed one run while striking out one and walking two to get the win.

Quintana Roo tied the game 1-1 in the first after Eric Aguilera hit an RBI single, bringing home Ruben Sosa.

The Piratas took the lead in the third inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Asael Sanchez.

Campeche later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Perez hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Henderson Alvarez (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Campeche took advantage of some erratic Quintana Roo pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Yordanys Linares doubled and singled for the Tigres.