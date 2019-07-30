Fairchild’s double leads Chattanooga to 6-5 win over Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Lookouts and a three-game winning streak for the Smokies.

The double by Fairchild started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Chattanooga took the lead when Jonathan India hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run home run.

In the top of the ninth, Tennessee cut into the lead on a home run by Jared Young that scored Vimael Machin.

Ryan Nutof (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Oscar De La Cruz (4-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.