Washington takes on Atlanta after Strasburg’s strong showing

Atlanta Braves (62-44, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (56-49, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.50 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (8-5, 3.25 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg threw seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Nationals are 29-20 against NL East teams. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .328, good for third in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .395.

The Braves have gone 26-17 against division opponents. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .389.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 110 hits and has 28 RBIs. Trea Turner has 13 hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freeman leads the Braves with 81 RBIs and is batting .303. Brian McCann is 11-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).