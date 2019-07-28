Roller’s homer leads Great Lakes to 10-3 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Roller hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 10-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday.

The home run by Roller scored Gersel Pitre and Leonel Valera to give the Loons a 6-2 lead.

The Loons later scored four runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Jose Chacin (10-6) got the win in relief while West Michigan starter Austin Sodders (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Parker Meadows homered and singled for the Whitecaps.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 9-3 against West Michigan this season.