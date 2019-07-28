Manea’s double leads Fayetteville to 7-2 win over Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Manea hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday. With the victory, the Woodpeckers swept the three-game series.

The double by Manea gave the Woodpeckers a 5-1 lead and capped a five-run inning for Fayetteville. Earlier in the inning, Fayetteville tied the game when Jeremy Pena hit a solo home run and then took the lead when Ross Adolph drew a bases-loaded walk.

Leovanny Rodriguez (6-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carolina starter Matt Hardy (7-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.