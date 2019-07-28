Jaime, Rivero lift Leon over Oaxaca 8-6

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Marco Jaime doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Bravos de Leon beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 8-6 on Sunday.

Carlos Rivero homered and singled with three RBIs for Leon.

Up 2-0 in the second, Leon extended its lead when Marco Guzman hit a two-run double.

After Leon added four runs, the Guerreros cut into the deficit with five runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Orlando Pina.

The Guerreros saw their comeback attempt come up short after Eric Meza hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Leon lead to 8-6.

Marco Ramirez (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Oaxaca starter Jose Carlos Medina (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Guerreros, Meza homered and singled.