Lambert, Rockies to take on Wood, Reds on Sunday

Colorado Rockies (49-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (47-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.93 ERA) Reds: Alex Wood (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Reds are 26-25 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.99. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.78 ERA.

The Rockies have gone 23-32 away from home. Colorado ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .265 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .320. The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Anthony DeSclafani notched his sixth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Joey Votto is 10-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits and is batting .320. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .294 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).