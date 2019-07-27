Wright’s single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 11-4 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshwan Wright hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to an 11-4 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Sunday.

The single by Wright capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 5-4 lead after Yhoelnys Gonzalez scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

The AZL Athletics Gold later added five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Charles Hall (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Jorge Juan (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Brayan Buelvas tripled and singled twice for the AZL Athletics Green. T.J. Schofield-Sam singled three times, also stealing a base.