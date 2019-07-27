Grisham, Freitas and Nottingham lead San Antonio in win

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Trent Grisham, David Freitas and Jacob Nottingham each had three hits, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-4 on Saturday.

Grisham homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Freitas homered and singled twice, driving home three runs.

San Antonio scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fourth, when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Freitas that scored Grisham.

San Antonio starter Trey Supak (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Zach Lovvorn (4-10) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.