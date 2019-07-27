Teng leads Cedar Rapids to 3-0 win over Clinton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Kai-Wei Teng allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels over the Clinton LumberKings in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Teng (4-0) struck out seven and walked two to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the third, Cedar Rapids took the lead on a single by Gilberto Celestino that scored Spencer Steer. The Kernels then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. Wander Javier scored on a double in the sixth before coming home on a single in the eighth.

Josh Roberson (1-1) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The LumberKings were held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 9-2 against Clinton this season.