Cullen, Langeliers lift Rome over West Virginia 8-6
ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Greg Cullen doubled and singled as the Rome Braves topped the West Virginia Power 8-6 on Saturday.
Shea Langeliers doubled and singled twice with four RBIs for Rome.
Rome started the scoring in the first inning when Langeliers hit a two-run double.
Trailing 8-2, the Power cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ryan Ramiz scored on a wild pitch and Jake Anchia hit a three-run home run.
Ryan Shetter (3-2) got the win in relief while West Virginia starter Ryne Inman (7-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
For the Power, Ramiz doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.
