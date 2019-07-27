Cullen, Langeliers lift Rome over West Virginia 8-6

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Greg Cullen doubled and singled as the Rome Braves topped the West Virginia Power 8-6 on Saturday.

Shea Langeliers doubled and singled twice with four RBIs for Rome.

Rome started the scoring in the first inning when Langeliers hit a two-run double.

Trailing 8-2, the Power cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ryan Ramiz scored on a wild pitch and Jake Anchia hit a three-run home run.

Ryan Shetter (3-2) got the win in relief while West Virginia starter Ryne Inman (7-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Power, Ramiz doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.