Bautista scores winning run, DSL Indians/Brewers beats DSL Pirates1 6-5 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Jeicor Cristian hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Angel Bautista with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Indians/Brewers defeated the DSL Pirates1 6-5 on Saturday. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the DSL Indians/Brewers.

Bautista scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The DSL Pirates1 tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Orlando Chivilli scored on an error, Rafael Escalante scored on an error and Eliazer Montero scored on an error.

Reliever Erick Heredia (1-0) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while walking one to pick up the win. Raul Mora (2-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while walking four in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Indians/Brewers took advantage of some erratic DSL Pirates1 pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Chivilli singled twice, scoring two runs for the DSL Pirates1.

Despite the loss, DSL Pirates1 is 7-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.