Ridley still sidelined with sore hamstring

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice Saturday and will need longer to recover from a tweaked hamstring.

Coach Dan Quinn initially thought Ridley might return quickly, but it's apparent the 2018 first-round draft pick probably won't be back on the field for several days.

Ridley, who watched the full-pads session from the side, was injured while running a route Thursday.

"I'm not going to say it's day to day," Quinn said. "It's not a long-term thing, but if it has to be three to four to five days, it will. I just don't know the long timeline yet, but it's not something that should extend too far."

The Falcons will wait until Ridley, who led NFL rookie wideouts last year in yards receiving and touchdowns, shows the ability to burst with speed before they bring him back.

"At his position, those guys have got to be able to explode," Quinn said. "His striding looks OK. We're going to take care of all the guys to make sure they can explode fully before they return."

Linebacker Duke Riley missed the workout with a hip flexor and a groin injury. Quinn said it appears he will be sidelined for several days, too.