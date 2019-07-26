Sports
Alvarez leads Frisco over Tulsa 5-1
FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Eliezer Alvarez homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Tulsa Drillers 5-1 on Friday.
Frisco got on the board first in the fourth inning when Preston Beck and Alvarez hit RBI doubles.
After Frisco added two runs in the fifth on a home run by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Drillers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Drew Avans scored on a groundout.
The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the sixth when Alvarez hit a solo home run.
Starter Tyler Phillips (4-7) got the win while Parker Curry (3-5) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.
Zach McKinstry singled twice, also stealing a base for the Drillers.
Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-4 against Frisco this season.
