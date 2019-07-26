Rodriguez’s double leads Akron to 8-5 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Nellie Rodriguez hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to an 8-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday.

The double by Rodriguez capped a four-run inning and gave the RubberDucks an 8-5 lead after Trenton Brooks hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Jared Robinson (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Scott Griggs (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Akron remains undefeated (5-0) against Hartford this season.