De Los Santos, Gosselin carry Lehigh Valley to 11-2 win over Norfolk

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Phil Gosselin hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Enyel De Los Santos allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Norfolk Tides 11-2 on Friday.

De Los Santos (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one run.

Lehigh Valley started the scoring in the second inning when Malquin Canelo hit a sacrifice fly and Ali Castillo hit a two-run double.

The Tides cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Ryan Mountcastle scored on an error.

The IronPigs later scored in three more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Castillo and Austin Listi hit RBI singles, while Mitch Walding and Deivy Grullon hit RBI doubles in the seventh.

Keegan Akin (4-4) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Despite the loss, Norfolk is 3-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.