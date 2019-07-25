Marmolejos’ homer leads Fresno to 3-1 win over Sacramento

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jose Marmolejos hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 3-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. The River Cats saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The home run by Marmolejos, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 1-1 before Brandon Snyder hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the eighth when Jake Noll hit an RBI double, bringing home Matt Reynolds.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Fresno's Wil Crowe and Sacramento's Dereck Rodriguez delivered great starts. Crowe allowed one run and six hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked two. Rodriguez went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking three.

George Kontos (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dillon McNamara (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.