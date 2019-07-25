Dillon leads New Hampshire to 9-1 win over Reading

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Justin Dillon tossed six scoreless innings, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats over the Reading Fightin Phils in a 9-1 win on Thursday.

Dillon (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three while allowing four hits.

New Hampshire had a big seven-run third inning in the blowout victory. The Fisher Cats sent 10 men to the plate as Forrest Wall hit a two-run home run en route to the eight-run lead.

Gustavo Armas (0-1) went three innings, allowing eight runs and eight hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Gomez doubled twice and singled for the Fightin Phils. Josh Stephen homered and singled.