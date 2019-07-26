Sports
Fresno sports agent bashes Midwest burger chain. Which is better? In-N-Out or Whataburger?
Rick Mirgian, who is WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez’s agent, went on a rant Thursday and bashed Texas-based hamburger chain Whataburger.
Mirigian was in Arlington, Texas, for the news conference in advance of Saturday’s unification title bout between Ramirez and WBO world champion Maurice Hooker of Dallas.
But Mirigian’s thoughts soon turned to the burgers of choice in the region.
“I’m going to bet Mo Hooker’s ‘Uncle T’ three Whataburgers because anybody that eats those is going to die in a month anyways,” Mirigian said. “Those are the nastiest hamburgers, Texas, I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Then he turned to promoter Eddie Hearn and said, “So I guarantee you I will not be eating Whataburger after the fight.”
People reacted on Twitter to what Mirigian said. Here is a sample of those tweets.
Mirigian then went on Twitter following the news conference and posted a picture of a cheeseburger from Whataburger.
So, which is better. In-N-Out or Whataburger?
Comments