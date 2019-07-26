Fresno sports agent bashes Midwest burger chain. Which is better? In-N-Out or Whataburger?

A look at In-N-Out and Whataburger. On Thursday, July 25, 2019, boxing agent RIck Mirigian bashed Whataburger at Jose Ramirez/Maurice Hooker press conference in advanced of their unification title fight in Arlington, Texas. agalaviz@fresnoee.com/AP P;hoto

Rick Mirgian, who is WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez’s agent, went on a rant Thursday and bashed Texas-based hamburger chain Whataburger.

Mirigian was in Arlington, Texas, for the news conference in advance of Saturday’s unification title bout between Ramirez and WBO world champion Maurice Hooker of Dallas.

But Mirigian’s thoughts soon turned to the burgers of choice in the region.

“I’m going to bet Mo Hooker’s ‘Uncle T’ three Whataburgers because anybody that eats those is going to die in a month anyways,” Mirigian said. “Those are the nastiest hamburgers, Texas, I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Then he turned to promoter Eddie Hearn and said, “So I guarantee you I will not be eating Whataburger after the fight.”

People reacted on Twitter to what Mirigian said. Here is a sample of those tweets.

truer words have never been spoken — Ernie Gabion (@eaner0919) July 25, 2019

deservedly so lol — M. Sandoval (@professormigs) July 25, 2019

Mirigian then went on Twitter following the news conference and posted a picture of a cheeseburger from Whataburger.

As I said at the press conference today, I'm so confident that Ramirez wins that I bet Hooker's "Uncle T" that the loser has to eat two of these horrid, nasty, disease ridden @whataburger cancer bombs! Texas you should be ashamed for selling these sick burgers to people pic.twitter.com/VZyeZ8Wh5s — Rick Mirigian (@RGMPROMO) July 25, 2019

