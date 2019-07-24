Haley’s single leads Montgomery over Tennessee in 9 innings

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jim Haley hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Montgomery Biscuits to a 4-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

Tristan Gray scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Miles Mastrobuoni.

Jhonleider Salinas (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Wyatt Short (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Montgomery improved to 15-4 against Tennessee this season.