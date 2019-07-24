Sports
Rodriguez, Welk carry Aberdeen to 4-1 win over Lowell
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Toby Welk hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Leonardo Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Lowell Spinners 4-1 on Wednesday.
Rodriguez (1-2) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.
Aberdeen started the scoring in the first inning when Welk hit a two-run home run.
After Aberdeen added two runs in the second, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nicholas Northcut scored on a passed ball.
Ryan Zeferjahn (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.
With the win, Aberdeen improved to 4-1 against Lowell this season.
