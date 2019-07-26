Jose Ramirez has a plan of attack for his first world title unification bout

WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez is ready for his unification title bout WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez will face WBO champion Maurice Hooker in an unification title bout on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez will face WBO champion Maurice Hooker in an unification title bout on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Jose Ramirez won his first world boxing title bout in New York in March 2018 then successfully defended the WBC super lightweight belt twice at the Save Mart Center.

Saturday, the Avenal native is in Arlington, Texas, to face WBO world champion Maurice Hooker of Dallas in a unification title bout in the 140-pound weight class.

“This is definitely a big fight,” Ramirez said. “My goal is to definitely make a statement that I’m the best in this weight class, and it’s one step closer to making that statement true.”

The fight will be shown on DAZN, the subscription video streaming service. The undercard will begin at 2 p.m. PST followed by the main card at 5:30.

Ramirez comes in 24-0. after a majority decision win over previously unbeaten Jose Zepeda in February. Hooker (26-0-3) is 5-0 since a draw in November 2016. Hooker won the vacant WBO world title when he defeated Terry Flanagan in Manchester, England in June 2018 and has successfully defended it twice, most recently in March.

Ramirez called Hooker “a very humble champion. That’s what I know of him. He works hard and definitely improved in his last couple fights.”

Ramirez fit, focused

Ramirez comes off 10 weeks of training in Oxnard with trainer Robert Garcia. That’s a normal-length camp, but Ramirez said he put in more than 100 rounds of sparring for the first time since turning pro in 2012.

“There is no doubt I’m ready physically,” he said. “The conditioning I feel it’s at my best. I finished camp with 25 rounds.”

Conditioning could be a factor in Ramirez’s favor against Hooker who’s taller (5-foot-11 to Ramriez’s 5-10) and has a longer reach (80 inches comared to 72 1/2).

“He’s a long fighter and uses his range properly,” Ramirez said. “My job is to close that distance and take care of the fight.”

Rick Mirigian, Ramirez’s agent/promoter, said: “Ramirez needs to get in close and adjust to Hooker’s long jab. When he does, I have no doubt he will finish him. Ramirez is too strong and quick and is one of the best finishers in the sport.”

Ramirez started his pro career with 11 of 14 wins by technical knockout or knockout. His last knockout victory happened in 2017 when he defeated Mike Reed at the Save Mart Center.

And Ramirez started slow in his last fight, controlling the later rounds to secure the decision. He said he doesn’t want to repeat that method. “I’m going to go out there and definitely try to take control of the fight from the first round.”