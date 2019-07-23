Pomares’ sac fly leads AZL Giants Black to 4-3 win over AZL D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jairo Pomares drove in Ghordy Santos with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 4-3 win over the AZL D-backs on Wednesday.

Santos scored on the play to give the AZL Giants Black a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

After AZL Giants Black added three runs, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jose Curpa hit a two-run triple.

The AZL D-backs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Sandy Martinez scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Giants Black lead to 4-3.

AZL Giants Black right-hander Jasier Herrera (5-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Mercer (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up one run and one hit over one inning.

Marshawn Taylor doubled and singled twice for the AZL D-backs.