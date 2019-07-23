Sports
Pomares’ sac fly leads AZL Giants Black to 4-3 win over AZL D-backs
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jairo Pomares drove in Ghordy Santos with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 4-3 win over the AZL D-backs on Wednesday.
Santos scored on the play to give the AZL Giants Black a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.
After AZL Giants Black added three runs, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jose Curpa hit a two-run triple.
The AZL D-backs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Sandy Martinez scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Giants Black lead to 4-3.
AZL Giants Black right-hander Jasier Herrera (5-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Mercer (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up one run and one hit over one inning.
Marshawn Taylor doubled and singled twice for the AZL D-backs.
Comments