Sports
Conley, Marinez and Bray combine for no-hitter as Stockton beats Rancho Cuca. 11-0
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Bryce Conley, Eric Marinez and Jake Bray combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Stockton Ports to an 11-0 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Monday.
Conley (3-0) went six scoreless innings, striking out six and walking four to get the win.
In the bottom of the third, Stockton scored four runs, including a single by Trace Loehr that scored Jeremy Eierman. The Ports then added three runs in the fifth and four in the eighth. In the fifth, Loehr hit a three-run home run, while Nico Giarratano drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Loehr in the eighth.
Gerardo Carrillo (2-6) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
Loehr homered and singled three times, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.
The Quakes were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.
Comments