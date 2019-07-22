Back-to-back homers by Pages, McWilliams fuel Ogden win

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Andy Pages and Sam McWilliams connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Ogden Raptors to a 6-5 victory over Grand Junction Rockies on Monday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a three-run inning that gave the Raptors a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 6-4, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Colin Simpson hit a solo home run.

McWilliams homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Ricardo Hernandez (2-1) got the win in relief while Grand Junction starter Helcris Olivarez (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Simpson homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Rockies.