Pena leads Fayetteville over Potomac 7-5

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jeremy Pena homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beat the Potomac Nationals 7-5 on Monday.

Up 1-0, Fayetteville batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run double by Jacob Meyers.

Following the big inning, the Nationals cut into the deficit with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run single by Alex Dunlap.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the sixth when Pena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Enmanuel Valdez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Devin Conn (1-0) got the win in relief while Potomac starter Tim Cate (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Gage Canning tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Nationals.