Jupiter beats Charlotte 6-3

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Victor Victor Mesa scored on a pickoff error in the first inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead before Jerar Encarnacion scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Hammerheads later added two runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Micah Brown scored on a wild pitch, while JJ Bleday hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Jupiter left-hander Braxton Garrett (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Shane McClanahan (5-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Stone Crabs, Kaleo Johnson doubled and singled three times.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 8-2 against Jupiter this season.