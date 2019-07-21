Ramos, Butera lift Albuquerque over El Paso in an 8-7 slugfest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Roberto Ramos doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-7 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Isotopes and a four-game winning streak for the Chihuahuas.

Drew Butera doubled and singled with two runs for Albuquerque.

El Paso tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Webster Rivas hit an RBI double, driving in Seth Mejias-Brean.

Albuquerque answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Peter Mooney drove in two runs and Yonathan Daza drove in one en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Isotopes later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Daza hit a solo home run, while Mooney hit an RBI double in the seventh.

El Paso saw its comeback attempt come up short after Josh Naylor hit an RBI single, bringing home Ty France in the eighth inning to cut the Albuquerque lead to 8-7.

Starter Chris Rusin (1-1) got the win while Jerry Keel (6-6) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Chihuahuas failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Rivas doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Chihuahuas. France doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.