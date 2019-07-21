Rodriguez’s double leads Salem-Keizer over Boise in 12 innings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Yorlis Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 4-3 win over the Boise Hawks on Sunday.

Alexander Canario scored the go-ahead run on the double after he entered the game as a pinch runner. Later in the inning, Salem-Keizer added an insurance run when Rodriguez scored on a single by Simon Whiteman.

In the bottom of the inning, Boise scored on a wild pitch that brought home Yorvis Torrealba. However, the rally ended when Deiyerbert Bolivar struck Zach Hall out to end the game.

Whiteman doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Ben Madison (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Reagan Todd (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Salem-Keizer improved to 9-2 against Boise this season.