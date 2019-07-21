Anderson, Pries lift Pulaski over Burlington 1-0

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Jake Pries homered and had two hits, and Reid Anderson didn't allow a hit in five innings as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Burlington Royals 1-0 on Sunday.

Anderson (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the sixth inning when Pries hit a solo home run.

Adrian Alcantara (1-2) went six innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Royals were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.