Bechina’s homer leads Vermont to 6-3 win over Tri-City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Marty Bechina hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 6-3 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday.

The home run by Bechina capped a three-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 4-3 lead after Jose Rivas hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Lake Monsters later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Kevin Richards hit an RBI double and Lawrence Butler hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Colin Peluse (1-1) got the win in relief while Juan Pablo Lopez (2-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.