Smith’s homer leads New Hampshire to 16-1 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Kevin Smith hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 16-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday.

The home run by Smith scored Josh Palacios and Forrest Wall to give the Fisher Cats a 3-0 lead.

New Hampshire later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run ninth, when Riley Adams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wall to help punctuate the blowout.

New Hampshire starter Hector Perez (6-4) picked up the win after allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Adonis Medina (6-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing eight runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Fightin Phils, Mickey Moniak homered and doubled.