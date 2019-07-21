Early lead propels Fresno FC to home win over Portland Timbers 2

Fresno FC pushed its franchise-record winning streak to five games by beating Portland 2-1 Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Foxes got a goal by Ramon Del Campo in the fifth minute and another in the 19th minute by Arun Basuljevic to take control against the Timbers 2. Del Campo’s goal came on a header off a corner kick.

Fresno (10-2-7, 37 points) is third in the USL Championship Western Conference standings behind Phoenix Rising FC (12-5-2) and Reno 1868 (11-5-4).