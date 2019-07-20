Geraldo, Villar and Combs lead San Jose in win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo, David Villar and Dalton Combs each had three hits, as the San Jose Giants beat the Lancaster JetHawks 10-4 on Saturday.

Geraldo doubled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Villar doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

San Jose took a 3-1 lead in the second after Geraldo hit a two-run double.

Lancaster answered in the top of the next frame when Taylor Snyder hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Giants later added a run in the third and six in the sixth. In the third, Sandro Fabian hit an RBI single, while Fabian hit a three-run home run in the sixth.

Casey Meisner (2-1) got the win in relief while Moises Ceja (5-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the JetHawks, Sean Bouchard doubled and singled twice. Snyder homered and singled, driving home two runs.

San Jose improved to 5-2 against Lancaster this season.