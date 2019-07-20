Stewart leads Jupiter to 3-1 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Will Stewart allowed just one hit over 8 2/3 innings, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads over the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Stewart (4-8) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Jupiter got on the board first in the third inning when Jerar Encarnacion hit a two-run single.

After Jupiter added a run in the fourth on a single by Victor Victor Mesa, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Dennis Ortega hit an RBI single, bringing home Bryce Denton.

Michael Baird (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three in the Florida State League game.