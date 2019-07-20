What’s the worst thing new Giants general manager can do? We’ll tell you

Farhan Zaidi is in his first season as president of baseball operations of the San Francisco Giants. AP file

Don’t do it.

You trade MadBum, and we’re going to be more than Mad at you, Bum.

That’s right, we’re writing at you, Farhan Zaidi. We haven’t trusted you since you moved from Chavez Ravine to general manage our San Francisco Giants this past winter. Smells like a Trojan Horse wrapped in a Dodger Dog.

Here’s your chance to prove you’re not a mole, sent from Tommy Lasorda to sabotage the World Series-winningest team of this decade.

Put down the phone, and don’t trade Madison Bumgarner.

We know what you’re thinking. Bumgarner is on the back nine of his pitching career, and you’re antsy to get this DIY rebuild underway. Guys like you have no metric for nostalgia, or loyalty, or players with mashed-up nicknames.

Just hear this out.

Hear that engine rumbling? That’s the sound of a thundering Ford pickup with MadBum at the wheel, four-wheel driving his one and only’s back into the National League wild-card race.

His Giants took an eight-game winning streak into Saturday’s toss around with the Mets. That puts them at 49-49, the first time this season they haven’t had a losing record since they were 0-0.

They won six of seven before the All-Star break. They’ve won eight of nine since. As far as analytics go, two games back in the wild-card playoff race measures up in our books.

Who cares what Bumgarner’s ERA says? The man hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in five straight starts. The Giants have won four of his past five starts, with the only loss coming after he got knocked out by a comebacker five innings into a shutout.

So, stop trying to trade away the greatest postseason pitcher in franchise history, because at this clip, you’re going to need a postseason pitcher in October.

Who cares if the Dodgers are 162 games ahead of the Giants in the NL West standings? Your old flames are division-winning experts, which does nothing to change the fact they haven’t won a World Series since 1988 (man, typing that never gets old).

You just need to get into the second season, and MadBum will take it from there.

Maybe you remember the 2014 playoffs. You were packing up your Dodgers office for the offseason, so let’s catch you up.

The Giants made the playoffs as a wild-card team. MadBum proceeded to give up one run in 21 World Series innings for a 0.43 ERA. His 52.2 innings pitched? Postseason record. His five-inning save in the Game 7 winner? Record.

You can reconstruct this franchise in November. Let MadBum carry you through October, just for old time’s sake.

We wrote in March that Giants manager Bruce Bochy deserved one last run on his way to Cooperstown. Are you really going to trade it away?

“I don’t give a (non-family newspaper noun),” Bumgarner said Thursday about trade rumors. “I’m here to win games for the Giants.”

How about you, Zaidi. Can you say the same?

Do so by saying nothing when the phone rings between now and July 31. Let Bumgarner pitch out his contract. Let closer Will Smith keep not blowing saves in China Basin.

Want to make a move? Blow us away and trade for a bat. Pick up a rental player and make the back half of this summer something splendid.

Give us hope for the first Giants-Dodgers postseason meeting since Bobby Thomson’s Shot Heard ’Round the World in 1951.

Because, now that the Giants have climbed out of the 12-games-under-.500 hole, any trade you make involving MadBum better include you as a general manager to be named later.