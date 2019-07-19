Pichardo’s single leads AZL Rangers to 6-4 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Reynaldo Pichardo hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 6-4 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Saturday.

The single by Pichardo capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 5-4 lead after Cody Freeman hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The AZL Rangers tacked on another run in the eighth when Pichardo hit a solo home run.

Corey Stone (1-1) got the win in relief while Cam Robinson (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.