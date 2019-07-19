Silva’s homer leads Carolina to 3-2 win over Myrtle Beach

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Eddie Silva hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mudcats and a three-game winning streak for the Pelicans.

The home run by Silva scored Payton Henry and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Myrtle Beach scored on a single by Tyler Durna that brought home Carlos Sepulveda. In the following at-bat, Cam Balego hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Gutierrez to give the Pelicans a 2-0 lead. Carolina answered in the third inning when Brice Turang hit a solo home run.

Carolina right-hander Nelson Hernandez (10-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Javier Assad (3-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.