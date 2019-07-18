Spangenberg’s single leads San Antonio to 5-3 win over Nashville

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 5-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday.

The single by Spangenberg scored Mauricio Dubon to give the Missions a 4-2 lead.

The Missions tacked on another run in the eighth when Trent Grisham hit an RBI double, scoring Jake Hager.

Nashville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Zack Granite hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the San Antonio lead to 5-3.

Donnie Hart (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kyle Dowdy (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The seven extra-base hits for San Antonio included a season-high seven doubles.

For the Sounds, Granite homered and doubled, scoring two runs.