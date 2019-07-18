Madero’s homer leads Campeche to 5-0 win over Durango

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Diego Madero hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 5-0 win over the Generales de Durango on Thursday.

The home run by Madero scored Olmo Rosario and Jose Guadalupe Chavez to give the Piratas a 3-0 lead.

Campeche starter Manuel Flores (6-5) picked up the win after allowing three hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Edgar Torres (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over three innings.

The Generales were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.