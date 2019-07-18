Rodriguez leads Monclova over Puebla 7-5

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Rodriguez doubled and singled twice as the Acereros del Norte topped the Pericos de Puebla 7-5 on Thursday.

With the game tied 4-4 in the fourth, Monclova grabbed the lead when Noah Perio hit an RBI single and Alex Mejia hit a sacrifice fly.

The Pericos cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Issmael Salas hit a solo home run.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the seventh when Cade Gotta hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Francisco Peguero.

Monclova starter Geno Encina (5-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Castellanos (2-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over four innings.

For the Pericos, Salas homered and singled, driving in two runs.