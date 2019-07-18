Cruz, Dawkins lead the way for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Johan Cruz doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Kannapolis Intimidators topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 7-1 on Thursday.

Ian Dawkins doubled and singled twice with two runs for Kannapolis.

Kannapolis got on the board first in the third inning when Cruz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Romy Gonzalez.

The Intimidators later added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Alex Destino drove in two runs and Cruz drove in one, while Gunnar Troutwine scored on a double play in the fifth.

Wilber Perez (3-1) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Lakewood starter Jhordany Mezquita (2-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.