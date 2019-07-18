Corry leads Augusta to 2-1 win over Greensboro

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Seth Corry hurled six scoreless innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Corry (6-2) allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Augusta extended its lead when Ismael Munguia scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the ninth, Greensboro saw its comeback attempt come up short after Fabricio Macias hit an RBI single, driving in Zack Kone to get within one.

Steven Jennings (5-8) went four innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Augusta improved to 3-1 against Greensboro this season.