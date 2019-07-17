Sports
McKinstry’s single leads Tulsa to 7-6 win over Frisco
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday.
The single by McKinstry came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Drillers a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Rincon scored on a double play.
In the top of the ninth, Frisco cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Isiah Kiner-Falefa that scored Leody Taveras.
Justin De Fratus (6-5) got the win in relief while CD Pelham (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.
For the RoughRiders, Taveras homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Yonny Hernandez doubled and singled, also stealing a base.
With the win, Tulsa improved to 7-1 against Frisco this season.
