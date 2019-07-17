Bermudez, Dennis lead Quad Cities to 9-3 win over Dayton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Austin Dennis hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Jonathan Bermudez tossed five scoreless innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Wednesday.

Bermudez (3-0) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

Quad Cities took the lead in the first when Cesar Salazar hit a sacrifice fly and Grae Kessinger hit a two-run single.

The River Bandits later added two runs in the second and four in the fifth. In the second, Dennis hit a two-run home run, while Salazar hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jhon De Jesus (2-9) went four innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked four.