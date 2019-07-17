Reyes hits grand slam, leads Jupiter over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Angel Reyes hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 6-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Reyes scored Demetrius Sims, James Nelson, and Jhonny Santos and was the game's last scoring play.

Alex Vesia (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Julio Pinto (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Bruce Yari homered and tripled for the Tortugas. Mark Kolozsvary homered and singled.

Jupiter improved to 6-2 against Daytona this season.