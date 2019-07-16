Sports
Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 9-7 win over Oaxaca
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Rudy Flores hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 9-7 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Tuesday.
The home run by Flores scored Josh Rodriguez and Balbino Fuenmayor to give the Tecolotes a 3-1 lead.
Oaxaca answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take a two-run lead, including a three-run home run by Alonzo Harris.
The Tecolotes later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Starter Cesar Carrillo (2-5) got the win while Carlos Felix (4-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.
Harris homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Guerreros.
